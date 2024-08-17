Ramakrishna Dalmia: A capitalist with the heart of a revolutionary
Summary
- Ramakrishna Dalmia's ambitions extended beyond boardrooms and balance sheets to the corridors of political power.
NEW DELHI : Indian business over the years has had very few mavericks with the mix of audacity and controversy that Ramakrishna Dalmia, the founder of the Dalmia group, did. As much a product of his times as an architect of his destiny, he was a defiant and towering figure, his life a potent cocktail of outsized personality, political ambition and shrewd financial dealings. To that, he added strategic alliances, including his little-known piquant friendship with his neighbour Muhammad Ali Jinnah.