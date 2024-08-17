Flamboyant personality

Dalmia's personality was as expansive and flamboyant as his empire, with lavish parties, opulent residences, a sprawling fleet of luxury cars, not to mention his six marriages and 18 children. To him goes the credit for starting the first bioscopes in India, the first private light railways and the first private trunk call and telephone line from Dalmianagar in Bihar. Yet, his bravado was both his strength and his Achilles heel. His sense of invincibility led him to take risks that few others would dare, while his aggressive business strategies often brought him to the brink of ruin. But each time, he managed to claw his way back, demonstrating a remarkable resilience.