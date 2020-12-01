Shah Rukh Khan's Knights are all set to conquer American cricket

Bollywood superstar and proud owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly acquired Los Angeles franchise in Major Cricket League, America's version of IPL which is slated to be launched soon. At the moment, Major Cricket League will have six teams namely - New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Named after his other two cricket franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders, which plays in the Caribbean Premier League, SRK's LA team will be called LA Knight Riders.

Named after his other two cricket franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders, which plays in the Caribbean Premier League, SRK's LA team will be called LA Knight Riders.

Major Cricket League pledges to deliver the highest quality professional T20 cricket to the millions of cricket fans based in US.

As per sources, Khan's company will also invest towards building cricket stadiums in the American cities.