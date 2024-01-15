The Last Man Standing in Crypto

Analysts have cast doubt on the moneymaking potential of Coinbase’s custodial-fee business, which generated about $50 million in revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 and is known for its low margins. A fee war has broken out among the asset managers offering the new spot bitcoin ETFs—and over the longer term, that could eat into the revenue for Coinbase’s custody business.The advent of the funds could also backfire for Coinbase if they become too popular among investors who opt to buy bitcoin via ETFs instead of using the exchange’s platform.