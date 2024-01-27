The Main Driver of Apple’s Success Has Become Its Biggest Liability
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 27 Jan 2024, 02:31 PM IST
SummaryThe tech giant’s ‘walled garden’ has driven record revenues, but the way the company is trying to preserve it has become an invitation for regulators to pounce, partners to defect and competitors to circle.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has turned his company into a juggernaut on the strength of its integrated “walled garden" of gadgets and services. It’s a strategy that has churned out enormous profits—and yet it’s increasingly a problem for the company.
