The Main Driver of Apple’s Success Has Become Its Biggest Liability

The result is that the $3 trillion leviathan that was born in a bedroom now cedes ground on the most far-reaching of the rules it sets for its software and hardware ecosystem only when court rulings or new laws force it to. Then there’s what critics call Apple’s bad-faith compliance with a 2021 U.S. court decision that the company must allow makers of software in its App Store to steer customers to payment methods outside of that store: Apple declared that developers must still give Apple as much as 27% of such purchases. (In a filing with the court, Apple defended this method of compliance, saying that the judge did not require the company to give up any part of its commission.) And as The Wall Street Journal reported this week, while Apple will comply with an EU law that it must allow apps from outside its app store to be loaded onto the iPhone, it will enforce new fees and restrictions on those apps.