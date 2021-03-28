'The Make in India focus opened up a plethora of opportunities for the industry'

I think this is the way to go. We have always believed in this. We are in a niche business area the market of which is both finite and cyclical. We have therefore been focusing on the global market and this has helped us tide over this challenge. The Make in India focus has made the user forces and also the companies realize the strategic importance of this decision. It has opened up a plethora of opportunities for the industry. Further, the industry friendly policies of the government—negative import list, increase in Indian content, projects up to Rs200 crore reserved for Indian companies, public procurement policy, IDDM (Indian designed, developed and manufactured) earmarked budget for domestic procurement, favourable export climate and policies have only made the Indian defence industry, especially in the private sector, feel elated. The focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India has also made the world sit up and take notice of the potential of the Indian industry.