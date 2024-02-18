The man who tamed the world’s most troubled bank
Patricia Kowsmann , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST
SummaryChristian Sewing pulled Deutsche Bank to firmer ground, but investors have yet to fully buy into the comeback story.
Christian Sewing barreled down a German autobahn to meet clients in a former milltown when a friend called. Credit traders had zeroed in on Deutsche Bank, the lender Sewing had nursed back to health after he took over five years earlier.
