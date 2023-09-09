The natural-born diplomat behind this year’s biggest IPO
Asa Fitch , Corrie Driebusch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST
SummaryThe American CEO of Arm, a British company owned by a Japanese tech conglomerate, must juggle the needs of chip-making customers who are battling each other.
The child of a German-Jewish father and a Portuguese mother transplanted to New York state, Rene Haas learned how to navigate diverse cultures and languages from an early age.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less