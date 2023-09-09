The natural-born diplomat behind this year’s biggest IPO

Arm is a company many people don’t know by name, but is integral to nearly everyone’s everyday life. Arm designs parts of chips that are essential in almost all mobile phones, and it’s looking to grow in personal computers, servers and other devices. To do that, Haas, who is 61, must juggle chip-making customers who are battling each other to profit from the surge in computing demand and in artificial intelligence. Arm—and Haas—must stay neutral if they want those customers to keep it as an essential circuit supplier.