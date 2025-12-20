Ted Sarandos has minted his status as an entertainment power broker, but he still feels the need to tell the world that he’s not trying to destroy Hollywood.
The Netflix chief who insists he won’t ruin Hollywood
SummaryTed Sarandos, a movie buff and one-time video clerk, may soon oversee the iconic Warner Bros. studio.
Ted Sarandos has minted his status as an entertainment power broker, but he still feels the need to tell the world that he’s not trying to destroy Hollywood.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More