The New Silicon Valley Perks: Child Care, Financial Planning and Therapy

7 min read . 01:53 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Instead of using food and foosball tables to keep workers at the office as long as possible, tech companies now seek to offer benefits for work-life balance

When Lolitta Tracy was job hunting last January, the perks she prioritized were catered lunches, commuting benefits and a stipend she put toward yoga classes. Today, nearly a year into the pandemic, she cares more about benefits she can use while working from her two-bedroom apartment in San Jose, Calif., such as free therapy and personalized advice on financial planning.

Luckily for Ms. Tracy, 31 years old, the financial-technology company where she works recently started offering both. She’s been relying on the advice of a retirement planner provided by her company for things like how much money to put in her Roth 401(k) versus a traditional one.

