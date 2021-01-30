The New Silicon Valley Perks: Child Care, Financial Planning and Therapy

When Lolitta Tracy was job hunting last January, the perks she prioritized were catered lunches, commuting benefits and a stipend she put toward yoga classes. Today, nearly a year into the pandemic, she cares more about benefits she can use while working from her two-bedroom apartment in San Jose, Calif., such as free therapy and personalized advice on financial planning.
Luckily for Ms. Tracy, 31 years old, the financial-technology company where she works recently started offering both. She’s been relying on the advice of a retirement planner provided by her company for things like how much money to put in her Roth 401(k) versus a traditional one.
