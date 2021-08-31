RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a video in which Nadir Godrej, MD of Godrej Industries, is seen reciting a moving poem for brother Adi Godrej marking his retirement as Godrej Industries Chairman.

79-year-old industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) after more than four decades, with effect from 1 October. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of Godrej Industries. Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of Godrej Industries, will take over as the new Chairman and Managing Director.

In his tweet, Goenka said that Nadir Godrej had a rare side, that of a poet. "Nadir Godrej, a gentleman industrialist, has a rare side to him - he is an excellent poet. Hear his recitation on the retirement of his brother Adi, a dear friend of mine. @GodrejGroup."

In the nearly 3-minute long video, Nadir Godrej recited a tribute titled - 'Adi Farewell'. The poem goes on to talk about his joining Godrej Soaps (now Godrej Consumer Products) in 1963. He sums up the poem by saying “his shoes are big and hard to fill".

Nadir Godrej, a gentleman industrialist, has a rare side to him - he is an excellent poet. Hear his recitation on the retirement of his brother Adi, a dear friend of mine. @GodrejGroup pic.twitter.com/mA58U2i0L0 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 30, 2021

Nadir Godrej ended his tribute for Adi Godrej's farewell like this:

Adi’s spell was truly great. The years he worked were fifty-eight!

But all good things come to an end. Let’s hope we can maintain the trend.

He’s stepping down, as you can see, The mantle has been passed to me.

His shoes are big and hard to fill. But with your support, I think we will

Continue well in the same way

As Adi did in his own day. He will be Chairman Emeritus

And I’m sure he’ll merit us. With his presence and advice,

Invaluable beyond any price. Now hearing praise can be quite tough,

I’m sure by now he’s had enough. But all the same, why don’t we stand

And then give him a rousing hand? For service to both group and nation

He deserves a standing ovation!

"It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations," said Adi Godrej.

