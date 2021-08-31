The rare side of Godrej Industries next boss Nadir Godrej

79-year-old industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as chairman of Godrej Industries Ltd (GIL) after more than four decades, with effect from 1 October. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of Godrej Industries. Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of Godrej Industries, will take over as the new Chairman and Managing Director.

