The Real Story of Musk’s Twitter Takeover

More than two decades earlier he had started a company called X.com, which he wanted to make into an “everything app" that would handle all of a person’s financial transactions and social connections. When it merged with a payment service co-founded by Peter Thiel called PayPal, Musk fought furiously to keep X.com as the name of the combined company. His new colleagues resisted. PayPal had become a trusted brand name, with a friendly chirpiness similar to that of Twitter, whereas the name X.com conjured up visions of a seedy site you would not talk about in polite company. Musk was ousted, and he remains unwavering to this day. “If you want to just be a niche player, PayPal is a better name," he says. “But if you want to take over the world’s financial system, then X is the better name."

