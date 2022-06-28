The reclusive tycoon who made a mark on city skylines

While the battle over the shareholding remains unresolved, the sad irony is that much of the SP group’s early success came from bagging and executing projects from Tata companies and relations between the two Parsi groups were mutually beneficial for most of the 50 years that Pallonji was at the helm. Despite its large shareholding in Tata Sons, a process that started in the 1960s, he came on to the board of the holding company of India’s largest conglomerate only in 1980 and spent the next 26 years as a silent supporter, rarely heard in meetings. Indeed in 2006, when Cyrus Mistry, his younger son was appointed to the board of Tata Sons, there were no signs of the future friction. At 38, Cyrus became one of the youngest directors on the board of the storied holding company and when in 2012 he was named to replace Ratan Tata as its chairman, it seemed like a marriage made in heaven.

