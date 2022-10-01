The rich, famous and in-between vie for Elon Musk’s attention

The goals of those in contact with Mr. Musk appeared varied. Some present as supplicants hoping to invest money in Mr. Musk’s takeover, while others offered lengthy apologias for being unable or unwilling to put in cash. The CBS newscaster Gayle King, asking for a sit-down interview, told Mr. Musk that the Twitter acquisition was a “gangsta move." One venture capitalist floated his son’s name for a job at the company after the deal closed. Podcaster Joe Rogan texted Mr. Musk: “I REALLY hope you get Twitter. If you do, we should throw a hell of a party."