The rise and reign of India’s beauty baroness Shahnaz Husain
- India's cosmetics pioneer brought with her great business acumen, unabashed in-your-face marketing, and a prescient sense of future trends.
Beauty baroness Shahnaz Husain, who turned 80 last month, was one of India’s OG influencers long before the term was coined. As the pioneer of organic green beauty in the country, she brought with her great business acumen, unabashed in-your-face marketing chutzpah, and a prescient sense of future trends. In her, the India of the 1970s and 80s found its combination of Anita Roddick and Coco Chanel.