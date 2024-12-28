The rise and reign of India’s beauty baroness Shahnaz Husain

Over the years, she has emerged as a supplier of herbal cosmetic products to Indian women thirsting for affordable beauty care, with 380 patented formulations. In one sense, her closest Western parallel might be Estee Lauder, who built her empire from scratch. But Husain brought in a new element to her business by opening a school for girls from poor families who could neither hear nor speak, training them and giving them jobs in her own salons. While she has been cagey about her financial figures, some estimates put her peak revenues at about $375 million.