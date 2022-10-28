The secret recipe: How Red Bull competed Coca-Cola and PepsiCo

Mateschitz resisted the urge to tinker with a winning recipe. Though he introduced a sugar-free option, an organics range and several flavored options, Red Bull’s product line up isn’t as diverse as some rivals, though that’s something his successor might need to address as consumers start to embrace more health orientated drinks. He also didn’t concern himself too much with manufacturing. Red Bull purchases ingredients from its Thai partner and outsources drinks production to Rauch Fruchtsäfte, which also has canning facilities in Austria, Switzerland and the US.