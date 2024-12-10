The secrets of the man who made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST
SummaryThey’re called T5T emails. They’re essential to Jensen Huang’s success.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Every morning, the man who built one of the world’s most valuable companies scrolls through his inbox and looks at 100 of the most important emails that he’ll see all day. And on Sunday nights, he pours himself a glass of his favorite Scotch and reads even more of them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less