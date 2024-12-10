The secrets of the man who made Nvidia the world’s most valuable company

Instead of cloistering himself in a private office, he prefers to work from conference rooms. He does his best thinking at the whiteboard, which he uses so frequently that he has a favorite brand of marker that is only sold in Taiwan. He remembers all of the company’s near-death experiences and believes its fiercest competition is complacency—which is why the 61-year-old remains a workaholic. He says he doesn’t remember movies he’s seen because he’s just thinking about work the whole time. And he rarely takes vacations, but Nvidia employees dread when he does, Kim reports, because that’s when he works even more.