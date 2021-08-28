The social-media stars who move markets

“A lot of this world is a real snake pit, and it’s really scary," Mr. Klontz said. “The human brain doesn’t come into full maturation until age 25. Anyone under that age is highly influenceable. We know that day trading does not produce long-term wealth for the vast majority of people who do it, but these influencers are preying on that part of the human brain that has fewer inhibitions, that thinks: ‘I will be the exception.’ And that leads to speculation and other kinds of very high-risk behavior."