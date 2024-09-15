The suave Italian banker who wants to be the Jamie Dimon of Europe | Company Business News

The suave Italian banker who wants to be the Jamie Dimon of Europe
Margot Patrick , Patricia Kowsmann , Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Sep 2024, 07:47 PM IST
SummaryAndrea Orcel has teed up UniCredit for a potential takeover of rival Commerzbank. He wants to build something Europe lacks—a banking champion.
Andrea Orcel made his name helping banks choose the moment to pounce on a rival. Last week, the CEO of Italy’s deal-hungry UniCredit made his own move on Germany’s Commerzbank.
