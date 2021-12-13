The sudden Indian fancy for Thrasio-style startups

Sanghvi said mergers and acquisitions at Good Glamm Group are done strategically to cover beauty and personal care space. “One can never dictate terms, (else) the M&A will not work. It always has to be a win-win and a well-thought-out plan. At Good Glamm Group, we don’t view it as an acquisition; we view it as someone joining the Good Glamm family. That was one of the reasons we created the Mothership over MyGlamm so that it’s not MyGlamm acquiring someone, but all the brands, including MyGlamm, are part of the Good Glamm Group," Sanghvi said.