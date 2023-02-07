The unfinished business of an Indian heiress

He goes on to point out that ownership of a certain percentage of a company certainly gives a person the economic right to do with those shares as they please (subject to them not being party to any agreements to the contrary). However, and as unfair and gender biased as this might appear to be, ownership of a minority share in a private company in and of itself may not give a person a legal right to a board seat. These are complex inter- and intra-generational family issues.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}