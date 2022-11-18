The women building and shaping India

For long, women entrepreneurs have been relegated to the margins of India Inc. Their inspiring journeys to the top are underrepresented in media, policy and industry events. Think about the striking frequency of ‘manels’—the all-male panels—across events and forums. We believe it is time to change this trend and hope to make a start by profiling the top 100 women entrepreneurs in the country. The profiles included are those of emerging and established entrepreneurs who have displayed astute business acumen, are doers, and refuse to give up while taking their businesses to the next level. When we first opened the ‘call for nominations’, many were sceptical about us finding 100 women to profile. But we received over 400 nominations just on Day 1, with entries pouring in well past the deadline. The final list, which was prepared in partnership with Invest India, Ladies who Lead and The Good Glamm Group, is far from comprehensive but we hope that it will serve the purpose of changing the narrative that there are barely any inspiring women entrepreneurs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}