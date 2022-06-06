‘The world around us has turned more digital-savvy’

The pandemic taught marketers to be far more humane and connected with what was happening around us. There’s been a debate around purpose-led advertising, but this (pandemic) was a very different situation. I really hope that brands continue to stay humane. But at the same time, it’s very important that brands are not opportunistic about a situation like this. There is a certain role that categories and brands play in consumers’ lives and it’s extremely important that marketers are aware of where the line is. So, I would say that while it’s a good sign, it’s very important to know what role a brand can or cannot play in difficult situations. During covid, advertising for almost all of our brands turned contextual. We realized that while consumers were staying at home, they were also vulnerable to unhealthy eating. So, NutriChoice advertising was still about healthy snacking, but making sure that your hands don’t go to something unhealthy. Coming out of covid, I feel that all of us, including Britannia, need to be extremely close to the consumer. Because we’re also seeing some of the habits reverse as quickly; people are going back, they are travelling, kids are back to school.