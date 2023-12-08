The World’s Most Anonymous CEO Is About to Take Center Stage

In recent years, Shein has sought to build a non-Chinese identity. It has moved headquarters to Singapore and has been building supply chains outside China. The company has been criticized for alleged copyright infringement and for the impact its “fast-fashion" business model and plastic packaging have on the environment. U.S. politicians have pressed the SEC to investigate the origins of the cotton in Shein’s textile products and whether it relies on forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. (Since 2022, U.S. law largely bans the import of goods tied to Xinjiang.) Shein has also been accused of taking advantage of a U.S. tax rule to evade import taxes and scrutiny.