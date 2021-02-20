The world should not forget about action on climate and healthcare: Sanjiv Mehta

“And I believe…just like the Y2K crisis, gave a stimulus to the IT industry in the country, the current pandemic could give a real momentum to the healthcare industry in the country. And healthcare we need for our own population, as well as going up the value chain as well as being a major provider of pharmaceutical products to the world. We also realize that by giving up local manufacturing of API or active pharmaceutical ingredients we had done a big disservice to the nation. Going back and starting to manufacturer API's is also very critical. I believe India can really become the affordable healthcare capital," he added.

