‘Their salary will be…’: Elon Musk on Twitter board salary if his bid succeeds

‘Their salary will be…’: Elon Musk on Twitter board salary if his bid succeeds1 min read . 07:32 AM IST
- Elon Musk took to Twitter to share that the ‘board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s $3 million per year saved right there’
The billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter's largest Elon Musk on Monday said that the micro-blogging site will likely save $3 million a year on board members' salary if his bid to take over the company succeeds.
Elon Musk took to Twitter to share, "board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s $3 million per year saved right there."
While responding to a tweet by investment advisor Gary Black who pointed out that Twitter boards' interests are not aligned with the shareholders, he tweeted, "the board serves to represent shareholders. If they refuse to act in the best interest of shareholders, they should be removed and replaced by new board members who understand their fiduciary obligations."
Additionally, Black notified that if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO takes over Twitter, the board members would lose their $250K-$300K per year jobs. Black tweeted, "let me point out something obvious: If Elon Musk takes Twitter private, the Twitter board members don’t have jobs any more, which pays them $250K-$300K per year for what is a nice part-time job. That could explain a lot."
He was responding to another tweet which pointed out that the top 12 Twitter shareholders except Musk collectively own about 77 shares of the micro-blogging site, the tech billionaire said that apart from founder Jack Dorsey, "the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares!" To this, Musk tweeted, "objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders."