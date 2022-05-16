‘There is a strong domestic demand for scrap and metals’

Most people have several electronic wastes lying around their homes that they haven’t given to proper authorities to be recycled. They often end up in the unorganized sector. We are hardly recycling 7-8% of e-waste in an organized manner. The government policy is promoting awareness towards it. There is a lot of scope in e-waste recycling. We are at 30% level and we have to reach 100%. Plastic and e-waste recycling are sectors where more awareness is required. Once we have that, there will be more business and employment opportunities.