Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday.

Agrawal, an IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, said in a note posted on Twitter that he is “honoured and humbled" on his appointment and expressed gratitude to Dorsey’s “continued mentorship and your friendship."

Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees.

Agrawal said: “While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes.

“But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us," he said.

“Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

“We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you," Agrawal noted.

The world is watching right now, even more than they have before, he said.

In a message posted on Twitter, Jack Dorsey said: “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO… I decided it's finally time for me to leave…"

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Full text of Parag Agrawal's email to Twitter employees on becoming the new CEO

Thank you, Jack. I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges. I am grateful for the trust you've put in me and for your continued partnership,

Team, most of all, I'm grateful for all of you, and it's you who inspire confidence in our future together. I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes.

But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us.

Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together.

We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right. But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results - that's how we'll make Twitter the best it can be for our customers, shareholders, and for each of you. I want you to #LoveWhereYouWork and also love how we work together for the greatest possible impact.

I recognize that some of you know me well, some just a little, and some not at all. Let's consider ourselves at the beginning – the first step towards our future. I'm sure you have lots of questions and there's a lot for us to discuss. At the all-hands tomorrow we'll have lots of time for Q&A and discussion. It will be the beginning of ongoing open, direct conversations I wish for us to have together.

The world is watching right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do here matters. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.