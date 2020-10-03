There’s pickup in demand for budget housing loans: Rajiv Sabharwal

Tata Capital Ltd, a non-banking financial company, is moving to safer assets, increasing its focus on loans to high-rated businesses and mortgages. In an interview, chief executive Rajiv Sabharwal said the lender is seeing housing demand in the affordable segment despite the covid-19 pandemic and that repayment bounce rates are at expected levels. Edited excerpts:

What is your lending strategy, given that covid-19 has disrupted customer cash flows?

A few months ago, we had a few clear objectives in our mind. One was that our operations should not be disrupted and we have been operating through different digital channels during the complete lockdown. Secondly, we never knew how long it would last and revised our strategy on assets. We are focusing more on secured assets and on mortgages within that. Our broad idea was to move to safer assets. On unsecured, we said we will primarily look at the salaried segment and in our corporate book, we said we will look at high-rated corporates. The other focus area was to adopt more of digital means to bring down our cost-to-income ratio. In FY19, it used to be over 50%. In FY20, we were able to bring it down to 41-42% and are looking to further reducing it to 35-36% in FY21.

Do you see a demand for housing?

As I said, we have increased our focus on regular home loans, and affordable housing loans and that is where we are growing our business. For us, builder loan is a small component of the total Tata Capital book, at about 6-7%. Since we were not doing too much of builder loans, we focussed on better-quality ones, and we do not see a need for debt recast of any of our developer loans. As far as home loans are concerned, we have seen a good pickup in demand and developers tell us that customers are expressing a desire of owning a house. In fact, we are seeing good demand in the budget home section, also called affordable and mid-sized homes. The number of enquiries, developers say are as much or even more than what it used to be before covid-19. My personal view is that residential real estate should do well at this point in time. The government of Maharashtra has lowered the stamp duty, thereby lowering the cost of acquisition.

How has the liquidity situation changed since the pandemic?

When the pandemic started, the interest rates were not as low, but then the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a fair amount of liquidity into the system. We saw the cost of borrowing come down for us, and that has been a big plus. Not only is liquidity available, but it is available at a much lower cost. There are different sets of borrowings, and one of our objectives is to diversify the borrowings. So, earlier our borrowing used to be from private non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and banks but over the last two years we have gone into public NCDs; have also raised external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and funds from multilateral agencies. There are certain categories of liabilities that get reprised, and we are doing that to bring down our cost of funds.

What percentage of your borrowers are approaching for debt recast?

We will get a better sense of the debt recast response between early to mid-October. However, the proportion of borrowers looking for debt recast will be fairly small for us and will not be in double digits or even in high single digits.

Has delinquency increased in September after the moratorium ended?

Compared to the pre-covid period, there is some increase in the bounce of National Automated Clearing House (NACH) payments. It is in line with what we had expected. There will be a small increase, but the true picture of this will emerge around beginning to mid-October. In terms of September-end, I would say the bounce rate was higher than what they used to be in February, but we all expected some increase to happen and everybody was prepared for it.

