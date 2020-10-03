There’s pickup in demand for budget housing loans: Rajiv Sabharwal

As I said, we have increased our focus on regular home loans, and affordable housing loans and that is where we are growing our business. For us, builder loan is a small component of the total Tata Capital book, at about 6-7%. Since we were not doing too much of builder loans, we focussed on better-quality ones, and we do not see a need for debt recast of any of our developer loans. As far as home loans are concerned, we have seen a good pickup in demand and developers tell us that customers are expressing a desire of owning a house. In fact, we are seeing good demand in the budget home section, also called affordable and mid-sized homes. The number of enquiries, developers say are as much or even more than what it used to be before covid-19. My personal view is that residential real estate should do well at this point in time. The government of Maharashtra has lowered the stamp duty, thereby lowering the cost of acquisition.