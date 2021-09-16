‘There will be zero discretion in selecting PLI beneficiaries’

Our Indian auto industry is a great success story. But when we compare with the global auto industry, there are some weaknesses in the Indian auto industry, like advanced automotive technology is 3% of the total production of the auto industry, whether it is internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle or electric vehicle (EV). But if you look at the global ratio, it is 18%. So, most of these products are imported, like auto electrical, auto electronics and components for engine and transmission.