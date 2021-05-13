There’s 5-6% inflation across our commodity baskets: Dabur CEO

In Dabur Real we were restricted to juices and nectars. From juices and nectars we have gone into drinks, which is a huge market wherein we compete with Frooti and Maaza and the big boys there. Coke and Pepsi have also made an entry there. We think we have a franchise there with Real which we can leverage in rural markets. Juices are at a price point of about ₹100. With drinks you breach the price point, and you make the brand more accessible to rural with a price point ₹10 and ₹20. We have already launched a Real Mini and a Real Apple Fizz. We will be extending the fizzy drinks portfolio—we’ll be putting a line of fizzy fruit beverages there.