‘There’s opportunity for strong earnings growth for many years’3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:52 PM IST
In an interview, Nirav Sheth, chief executive officer, institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services, says he is positive about most sectors including banks, but with varying levels of confidence.
NEW DELHI : Domestic markets are not far ahead of fundamentals, and there is opportunity for strong earnings growth for several years, Nirav Sheth, chief executive officer, institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, said in an interview. Barring consumer staples and commodities, he is positive about most sectors including banks, but with varying levels of confidence. Edited excerpts: