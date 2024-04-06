Thierry Delaporte quits as Wipro CEO — 10 quotes from his 'guiding philosophy'

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte tended his resignation on Saturday after nearly four years at the helm. A statement from the company indicated that Srinivas Pallia (formerly the CEO for the Wipro's Americas 1 area) will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7.

As a November 2020 post on the Wipro website put it, Delaporte's guiding philosophy was to always remain “on the move". The former CEO dubbed indecisiveness the ‘biggest mistake’ one could make and insisted that it was necessary to correct course and ‘then move on’ if one was wrong.

“What truly resonates in my head is the advice I'd gotten one day when I was pretty young in my career. My boss told me to always be on the move. When you want to do something, do it. Do it now. Don't wait. Do it now, and listen to your guts. Don't miss the opportunity to do what you feel right now," the article quoted him as saying.

Here are 10 things Thierry Delaporte said as Wipro CEO:

"You may have the greatest player on the pitch," explains Delaporte, a football fan himself, "but if they don't work together, they don't play together, you don't have a unified team."

“We are a people business. It's all about people," he emphasizes, “It's all about people — and I think you need to understand what is in their head and their heart as well."

“I miss the small talk and the coffee machine. I miss the glass of wine with colleagues in the evening. I miss, you know, the selfie or the smile or joke with our people."

“People are just afraid to make decisions, and they feel that it will be easier somehow by waiting. But not making a decision is a mistake in itself."

“Be on the move. When you want to do something, do it. Do it now. Don't wait. Do it now, and listen to your guts. Don't miss the opportunity to do what you feel right now."

"Because, at the end of the day," he says, “everybody wins when you’re learning from each other and helping each other improve."

"[My family] is my biggest pride," he says. It all ties back to making sure his relationships — both personal and professional — leave an impact. "What drives me every day is truly connecting with others," he says.

Delaporte says his primary motivation is to "build something that you know will stand on its own, that's going to last. That truly motivates me."

