Thierry Delaporte quits as Wipro CEO — 10 quotes from his 'guiding philosophy'
Delaporte's guiding philosophy was to always remain 'on the move', emphasizing the importance of decisiveness and correcting course when necessary.
Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte tended his resignation on Saturday after nearly four years at the helm. A statement from the company indicated that Srinivas Pallia (formerly the CEO for the Wipro's Americas 1 area) will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7.