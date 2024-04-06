Thierry Delaporte resigned as the position of Wipro Chief Executive Officer, the company said in its BSE filing on Saturday. Srinivas Pallia will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7

He will be succeeded by Srinivas Pallia, who was the CEO for the company's Americas 1 area, said the company in its BSE filing on Saturday.

About Thierry Delaporte Thierry Delaporte joined Wipro as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on July 6, 2020. Before joining Wipro, Thierry Delaporte had worked as Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board.

He is the co-founder of Life Project 4 Youth, which is a not-for-profit organisation focusing on the professional and social integration of young adults living in extreme poverty. He is also an Independent Director for the global sustainable construction firm, Saint-Gobain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He completed a bachelor’s degree in economy and finance from SciencesPo Paris, and a Master of Laws from the Sorbonne University.

Highest paid CEO in India During financial year 2022-23 (FY 23), Delaporte emerged as the highest paid CEO in India. Leving behind CEOs of Infosys, Tecsh Mahindra and TCS, Delaporte emerged on the top position with a hefty salary package of over ₹82 crore per annum.

