‘Think about Foundational AI models as way beyond’

The use cases are well understood. So, if you can get the AI model working and created with the right investment, the business impact is clear. But am I going to take six months? Am I going to continue to require 300 people to maintain the model? These are the ROI questions they (CXOs) are struggling with. This is the reason we are very excited about Foundation Models (large models like generative pre-trained transformer 3 or GPT 3) but we think about them way beyond just large language models. At the core of the foundation models is the following idea: Can I train a model to create a representation with zero human supervision —self-supervised? If yes, I’m only limited by the compute power and infrastructure to process all that data.