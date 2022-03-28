‘Think big, start small, scale fast to enter the metaverse’

According to our research, before covid, digital leaders who were adopting new technologies like Cloud AI faster outpaced others by a factor of 2x. When we did that same research after covid, we found that these digital leaders who comprise the top 10%, had widened the gap to 5x. We saw another category of LeapFrog(gers)—another 15% of companies that were rapidly innovating to adapt new technologies like AI. Roughly 63% of companies started adopting AI for the first time during covid, which drove a lot of innovation. Yet, only about 10% of organizations are really adopting AI at scale. So, there’s still a lot of room to cover.