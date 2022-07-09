Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited, as per data accessed through Tofler. Celebrating his 40th birthday on June 14, Ashneer Grover, hinted that that he is ready to build another unicorn. “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn." the former BharatPe MD has tweeted.

According to Tofler data, Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of ₹10 lakh and an authorised share capital of ₹20 lakh.

Grover was previously MD and co-founder at BharatPe. The company first sacked Madhuri Jain, wife of Grover, for alleged misappropriation of company funds. This was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles." However, both Grover and his wife have maintained that their ouster from BharatPe was unfair and have repeatedly blamed CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was associated with Grofers, which is now Blinkit.

Ashneer Grover gained a lot of popularity during his stint as a judge on Sony TV's 'Shark Tank India'. Based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA, 'Shark Tank India' launched its first season in December last year. The first season was a huge success and the show has been renewed for season two.