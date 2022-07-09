Third Unicorn: BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover begins work on new company with wife2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 11:08 AM IST
Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was associated with Grofers, which is now Blinkit
Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited, as per data accessed through Tofler. Celebrating his 40th birthday on June 14, Ashneer Grover, hinted that that he is ready to build another unicorn. “Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn." the former BharatPe MD has tweeted.