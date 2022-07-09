Grover was previously MD and co-founder at BharatPe. The company first sacked Madhuri Jain, wife of Grover, for alleged misappropriation of company funds. This was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged "extensive misappropriation of company funds" by "creating fake vendors" to siphon money and using "company expense accounts" to "enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles." However, both Grover and his wife have maintained that their ouster from BharatPe was unfair and have repeatedly blamed CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}