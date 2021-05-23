This appears to be the third supercycle for commodities: Seshagiri Rao

In the India story, there is a lot of consolidation that has happened. It is good for the industry. Earlier, at the slightest downturn, weaker players in the industry would sell steel at any price in the market to manage cash flow. That situation is not there anymore, and it is a good environment that we are operating in. The downturn started in 2015 when China started dumping steel into the world, which brought down steel prices. Since then, we had not seen any investment in the steel sector in India or globally. So, the total installed capacity in India remained at the level of 130-140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). As of date, steel capacity is 142 million tonnes; of this, we will produce 103 million in 2020 as the industry operates at around 80% capacity. So, the capacity that is available to meet demand is approximately another 10-15 MT maximum. The new capacity will come when we commission a 5 MTPA plant this year in Dolvi, Maharashtra. NMDC is also commissioning a 3 MTPA plant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}