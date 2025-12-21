This businessman is now the richest, his combined wealth is more than 3 billionaires

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has become the first individual to surpass $700 billion in net worth, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire ranking, as the Delaware Supreme Court decided to reinstate his substantial $56 billion pay package from Tesla in 2018.

The billionaire, with a net worth of $749 billion, surpasses the combined wealth of the next three tech billionaires on the list, including Google's Larry Page (worth $252.6 billion), Oracle's Larry Ellison ($242.7 billion), and Amazon's Jeff Bezos ($239.4 billion), according to the data. He exceeds Larry Page alone by nearly $500 billion.

Meanwhile, Musk's net worth stood at $642 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

What led to the recent surge in Musk's wealth? The recent increase in Elon Musk's net worth followed the Delaware Supreme Court's decision on December 19 (US time) to reinstate his Tesla stock options, valued at $139 billion, which had been nullified the previous year, according to Forbes.

The $56 billion compensation package from 2018 was reinstated last week after two years of dispute. Previously, in a 2024 ruling, the same court described the large pay package as “improper and inequitable”.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk reached the $600 billion milestone, following reports that his rocket company, SpaceX, is expected to be listed.

Before that, Tesla stock increased, which also boosted Elon Musk's wealth, following the board's approval in early November of a historic $1 trillion pay package for the billionaire.

Will Musk become a trillionaire soon? Approved on November 6, 2025, Tesla's $1 trillion pay package could make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. The 10-year plan is divided into 12 tiers that “unlock” as Musk reaches specific milestones. The lower tiers are relatively easy to attain and, once unlocked, provide Elon Musk with nearly guaranteed payouts, regardless of whether the more challenging targets are achieved, AP reported.

Where does Elon Musk's wealth come from? Elon Musk has founded seven companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

He owns approximately 12% of Tesla, which he first invested in 2004, and has led as CEO since 2008. In 2024, a Delaware judge nullified Musk's 2018 agreement to obtain options representing an extra 9% of Tesla.

Founded in 2022, SpaceX has a valuation of $800 billion, the report said, citing a private tender offer in December 2025. Musk holds an estimated 42% stake.

In 2022, Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal (enterprise value). In March, he merged it with xAI, creating a combined company valued at approximately $125 billion, including debt.