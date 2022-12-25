This former auto executive is now CEO of a billion-dollar online pharmacy

Four months after he promoted her to office manager on the logistics side of the business, Mr. Boggs commended Ms. Boler Davis on the job she had done. The team was no longer running out of parts, because of her attention to detail. “You’ve done all these things that no one would have the courage to do," she recalls him telling her. He then said he needed her on the quality team—another promotion. “I said, ‘Bill, I don’t know if I’m ready.’ He said ‘trust me, you’re ready.’"