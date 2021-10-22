The team does transactions in Asia and elsewhere that other firms may be too nervous to touch, fueled by confidence that they have a firm grasp of the risks involved, bankers familiar with the strategy said. Shah’s team provides the high-risk credit, sometimes back-stopped by derivatives that have so far kept losses to a minimum. The hedges offer credit protection for the loans provided by Deutsche Bank, often to cash-strapped yet asset-rich Asian entrepreneurs, said the people. The team also provides short-term financing, known as mezzanine loans, earning interest as high as 15%, the people said.“There is an opening in the market, and Deutsche Bank fills it," said Tom Kirchmaier, professor at the London School of Economics, referring to the division run by Shah. “On the other hand, lending to people with illiquid assets is always a tricky business and it’s hostage to the state of the economy and country risk. One can’t hedge that easily."

