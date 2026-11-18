Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has said the company's voluntary exit offer is intended to give employees greater control over their career and financial futures as the nature of work, job opportunities and organisational structures undergo changes.

Speaking at The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, Nadella acknowledged that opportunities within Microsoft would evolve in the coming years, requiring the company to rethink team sizes, workflows and how its workforce is organised.

Nadella said Microsoft wanted to create new opportunities within the organisation while helping employees develop skills that would remain relevant both within the company and across the wider job market.

"There is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different than what is the opportunity," Nadella said during the podcast interview.

Employees should be able to acquire new skills Referring to the changing nature of technology and software engineering roles, he said employees should be able to acquire new skills and move into emerging areas of work, including artificial intelligence.

Nadella said Microsoft wanted to provide employees with opportunities to work across different areas, including Windows and AI training, to strengthen their professional capabilities.

He also acknowledged that the transformation would require changes in the company's workforce structure.

"The 200,000 people at Microsoft and growing will have to be configured in different ways," he said, adding that the company wanted its employees to continue growing and flourishing.

Why has Microsoft introduced the voluntary exit offer? Explaining the rationale behind the programme, Nadella said the initiative was primarily about giving employees greater agency in deciding their professional futures.

"In fact, this voluntary thing was mostly about let's give everybody more agency to get themselves into places that make sense for their economic opportunity long term," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of creating internal opportunities, particularly for employees who may feel that their existing roles or teams are not evolving at the pace they expect.

Drawing on his own career journey, from working as an individual contributor to becoming Microsoft's chief executive, Nadella said his experience across different professional roles had influenced his perspective on employee development and career progression.

Who is eligible? Microsoft has introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees across participating organisations in four countries — India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The programme has been extended to approximately 60,000 employees across these countries, according to reports.

Nadella acknowledged that the current period was marked by considerable uncertainty and said Microsoft could not assume that the nature of work would remain unchanged.