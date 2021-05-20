‘This is an ideal time to invest in low-cost airlines’

We believe that by branding ourselves as an ultra-low-cost carrier, we can position ourselves to be different from others. Go First will be a very high value carrier for the consumer. That means we will fly mostly point-to-point services. We will target both business and leisure customers. The beautiful thing about this model is that it provides customers with what they most want, for instance low ticket prices. Our business model will, however, not be to attract corporate flyers or high value customers like some of our competitors but will on-board young Indians who want to travel for leisure or to meet small business needs.